F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in F.N.B. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.