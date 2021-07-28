F M Investments LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,744.50. 113,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,530.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.