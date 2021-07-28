F M Investments LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Snap makes up 2.4% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Snap by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

SNAP stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,916. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,692,760 shares of company stock worth $241,710,394 over the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.