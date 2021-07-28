F M Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.95.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.