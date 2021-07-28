F M Investments LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $172.79. The stock had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The company has a market cap of $455.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

