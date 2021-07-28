Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 511,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,810,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

