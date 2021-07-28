Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.75 million.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,876. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.