Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.18. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. 861,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,886. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $174.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.