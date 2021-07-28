Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,126 ($40.84). 299,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,595. The stock has a market cap of £28.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,835.16. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

