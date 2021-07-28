Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.83.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EXPE stock opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

