Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.19. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 44,998 shares trading hands.

EIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.81.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. Research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

