EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.