Eversource Energy (ES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ES stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

