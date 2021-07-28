Evercore ISI Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.