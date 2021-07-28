Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.77. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $128.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.