EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.66.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.55.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

