ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

Shares of EPIX opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $922.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

