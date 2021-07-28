ESBC Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $538,186.23 and $46,332.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,266,795 coins and its circulating supply is 28,987,461 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

