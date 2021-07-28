Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of ELS opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

