Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 246,426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.3% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

ETRN stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

