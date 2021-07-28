Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CARA opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.12 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.11. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

