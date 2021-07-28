Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

