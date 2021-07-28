Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $219,000.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

