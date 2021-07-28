Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intapp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intapp in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.49.

INTA opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

