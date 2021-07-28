Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allianz SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allianz in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

