Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.37). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on EQ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

EQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 3,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,292. The company has a market cap of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.