Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells $28,600.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 157,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,292. Equillium, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

