Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Equifax stock opened at $258.29 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $258.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.04.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

