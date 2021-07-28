EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.25 target price on the stock.

EQBBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

