EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Down 96.7% in July

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 172,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals
