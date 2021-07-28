EOG Resources (EOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.61. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.