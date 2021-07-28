Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

EFSC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 190,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,938. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

