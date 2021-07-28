Entergy (ETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.20.
In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
