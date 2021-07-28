Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 74.4% in July

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 30th total of 697,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTX stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTX shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

