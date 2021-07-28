Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.

ENTG stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. 8,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,011. Entegris has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.20.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

