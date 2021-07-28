Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Enstar Group worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

