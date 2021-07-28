EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 22.65 ($0.30). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 22.65 ($0.30), with a volume of 5,405,933 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £379.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

