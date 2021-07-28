Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,656 shares of company stock worth $902,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.