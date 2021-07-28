Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.85. Enerplus shares last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 534,834 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.7376831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 in the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

