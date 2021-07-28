Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.03

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 1885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

