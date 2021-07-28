Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,087 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire accounts for about 1.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,563. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

