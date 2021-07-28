Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.320-$4.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.32-$4.47 EPS.

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. 48,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,447. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

