Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.13. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

