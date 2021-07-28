ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 21,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

