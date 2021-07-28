Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Up 5.4%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. 54,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,638,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

