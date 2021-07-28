Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

EFC stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

