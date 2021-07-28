Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
EFC stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
