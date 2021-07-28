Ellaism Market Capitalization Achieves $93,737.40 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $93,737.40 and approximately $72.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.74 or 0.05761844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 47,355,429 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

