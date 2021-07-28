electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

electroCore stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 100.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 188.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,024 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in electroCore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

