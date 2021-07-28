Electric Vehicle Zone 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102,616.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $15.37 million and $102,616.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

