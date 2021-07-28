Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELMS. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

