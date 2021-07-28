Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELMS. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

